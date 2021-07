More cars are being stolen in Murfreesboro and the Public Information Officer for the Police Department told WGNS News... That was Larry Flowers with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Flowers told WGNS that between April 1st and June 18th of this year, 19-vehicles were stolen in Murfreesboro. Of the cars or trucks taken, 17 of them had the keys or key fob left inside of them.