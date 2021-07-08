Dale Triguero, Owner of Chickie Wah Wah, Has Died

Dale Triguero, owner of the local music venue Chickie Wah Wah (2828 Canal Street), passed away on July 8, 2021. Triguero died from complications from heart surgery. Triguero, who was originally from New York, initially started booking music at the Old Point Bar on the West Bank of New Orleans at Algiers Point. Under a rent-to-own arrangement, he opened his own club just prior to Hurricane Katrina in a formerly derelict building that he named Chickie Wah Wah. Katrina decimated the building in Mid-City, but Triguero restored the building and reopened the live music venue.