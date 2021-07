Thirty years ago, Babylon’s Vicki Jauron hoped for a career as a photojournalist, but life got in the way and she found herself in the corporate world. It wasn’t till she retired that she devoted herself to her passion, and lucky for us and young readers that she did. Now an award-winning nature photographer, Jauron turns her lens and her pen on shorebirds that deliver their young on local beaches. In vibrant colors and rhyming prose, she educates and entertains children on the importance of respecting the natural world.