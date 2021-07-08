Quentin Tarantino Explains the Heartwarmng Reason He Named a ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ Character After His Stepfather

He wants to make another movie then retire. He wants to make a ‘good’ movie and keep going. He doesn’t want to make another movie. He this, he that, and the other thing. It kind of feels that Quentin Tarantino isn’t really sure what he wants to do at this point since he keeps flipping from one idea to another and flirting with retirement in his own arrogant manner since he doesn’t want to stick around and see his work go downhill as he thinks happens to so many directors. In the meantime, people can’t stop gushing over his ‘genius’ and cover up his arrogance by saying that he owns it and that he’s allowed to be arrogant since he is a filmmaking marvel. Now he wants to go make another version of First Blood, the novel that inspired the first Rambo movie. It does sound as though he’s wanting to stick to the book, which was a lot more hardcore than the movie, and it ended in a very different way as well. But while it might be something that’s right up Tarantino’s alley it’s easy to think that he needs to make up his mind and pick a project since many people are ready to write him a blank check, so to speak, since his other movies have been deemed as absolutely wonderful.