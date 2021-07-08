Cancel
Princess Diana’s Memorial Statue Outfit Appears to Have a Sweet Link to Prince William and Prince Harry

By Mandi Kerr
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In life, Princess Diana put a lot of thought into her clothes. Sometimes she made nods to the countries she visited. Other times Diana highlighted charities through her fashion choices. Now it seems the same can be said about her statue at Kensington Palace. Diana’s statue outfit might just have a connection to a ’90s holiday photo of her and her sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

