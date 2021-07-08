Princess Diana’s Memorial Statue Outfit Appears to Have a Sweet Link to Prince William and Prince Harry
In life, Princess Diana put a lot of thought into her clothes. Sometimes she made nods to the countries she visited. Other times Diana highlighted charities through her fashion choices. Now it seems the same can be said about her statue at Kensington Palace. Diana’s statue outfit might just have a connection to a ’90s holiday photo of her and her sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0