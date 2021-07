Over 100 community members were present for a meeting regarding Highway 90 last night. Horry county council members and state representatives listened to residents who shared different concerns over the project such as flooding, improper lighting and potential public safety issues. Many agreed that the growth is “Too much, too fast”. Councilman Johnny Vaught said money from the recently-passed impact fees will go toward public safety and another member, Danny Hardee assured that the council is looking to put an Horry County Fire Rescue station in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22. Of those who attended last night’s meeting, nearly everyone said they would also be present for the next one.