Sun star Jasmine Thomas collecting shoes for charity

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 12 days ago
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas takes a jump shot against the Dallas Wings in the second half of a June 22 WNBA game at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

The Connecticut Sun have been trying to earn themselves an extra pay day.

Guard Jasmine Thomas has also been trying to help out others, too.

Connecticut hosts to the Atlanta Dream on Friday in its second-to-last game before the Olympic break at Mohegan Sun Arena (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Sun can clinch a berth in the Commissioner's Cup on Aug. 12 in Phoenix in which there's a $500,000 prize pool.

"I think about it a lot whenever one of the games comes up," Thomas said. "(The team has) talked about it. We put an emphasis on it. We approach those games like there's something on the line. I think it's pretty exciting we've added this Cup to our season."

Thomas has also been working with Sharing Shoes, a charity that collects new or slightly worn basketball shoes for underserved athletes. Friday is the last night that shoes will be collected from fans.

The Commissioner's Cup was introduced this year in the WNBA's 25th season. Each team has 10 games (two games against each conference foe) that counts towards the Cup. The top two teams in each conference will play in the Cup.

Each player from the winning team earns in excess of $30,000. Players on the losing team earn $10,000 each. The game's MVP gets an additional $5,000.

Connecticut (12-6) can clinch the Eastern Conference berth with either a win on Friday or at the New York Liberty on Sunday, or a loss by the Chicago Sky against the Washington Mystics on Saturday night.

"It's been a discussion point in our locker room," Sun head coach Curt Miller said. "Maybe not for the first four or five games but as it became clear that we had a chance to be the representative of the East in the Commissioner's Cup it became a part of our conversation in pregame; talking about which games were Commissioner's Cup games, reminding them that it's a significant bonus (for them).

"I think it's done what the league hoped it would do which is bring an even more competitive nature to these games."

Thomas has a local connection to Sharing Shoes — founders Zak and Ty Wilson are from her hometown of Fairfax, Va.

"I was connected to them through someone in my hometown," Thomas said. "We kind of just figured out the best way we could have something happen during our WNBA season with fans coming (back) and really expanding their reach outside of Fairfax.

"We've filled up a few bins in Connecticut (at Sun games). That's pretty cool. And I think some local organizations around the area have also joined in as well to collect shoes. I've also had teams around the league reach out to me and say when they come to town that they'd bring shoes as well. It's going good."

n.griffen@theday.com

