‘Making a Murderer’: Steven Avery’s Mother Dolores Dies at 83

By Jon D. B.
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dolores, the mother of Netflix documentary Making a Murderer‘s Steven Avery, died Thursday morning. She was 83 years old. Steven Avery has had a life most would never conceive for themselves. Whether his tragedy is a tragedy to you or not, a severe blow comes to Steven today as his mother, Dolores, has died at 83. She was her son’s staunchest advocate, always maintaining that Steven was innocent of all charges that Making a Murderer highlights.

