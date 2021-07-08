bc-ebert adv-1 07-8

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- GOSSIP. Jerry O'Connell has been named a permanent co-host on "The Talk." He will take over after Sharon Osbourne left due to a kerfuffle with the other co-hosts. O'Connell got his big break in the Rob Reiner film "Stand By Me." He does not like talking about that movie as he was chunky at the time. The slimmed down actor is married to John Stamos' ex-wife Rebecca Romijn. They have two children. He got some advice for his new job from his wife -- do not be so fidgety. He said he is working on it. "Big Bang Theory" lovers (who isn't?) may recall him as a grown-up version of Sheldon's brother Georgie.