bc-ebert adv-1 07-8

The Oscars were historic, shocking and a little bit schlocky, the Golden Globes spun into even more controversy and criticism before being given a timeout, theaters are no longer Quiet Places, the "other" music festival from 1969 was finally given its due, Jean Smart and Kate Winslet turned in career near-best performances in two wonderful new TV series, and in "F9: The Fast Saga," for the first time in movie history, a Pontiac Fiero was launched into space. Thanks for keeping things interesting, 2021!

