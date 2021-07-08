MedStar's ‘Aunt Bertha' Helps Patients Get Food, Rides to Appointments

Lutz Get Healthy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lutz Get Healthy is a solo practitioner Family Medicine Practice located in Gilbert, AZ. They cater to patients of all ages and from all walks of life. Their focus is not only on the care and management of acute and chronic illnesses, but they also strive to educate patients on maintaining their optimal health and wellness and encourage preventative health maintenance. Currently they offer well-child visits, sports physicals, general physicals, well woman exams, IV therapy, B12 injections, trigger point injections, and knee joint injections. They have extended hours for our working patients and those with childcare needs, and they are a Spanish speaking practice. They think of and treat all patients as family and provide personalized plans of care for all individuals who come to see them.