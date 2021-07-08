Cancel
Man, woman and service dog killed in Sumner County crash

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMNER COUNTY Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Sumner County. The accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 160 and Oliver, which is east of Wellington. The sheriff's office said the driver a Chevy Tahoe that was southbound on Oliver reported having mechanical problems and could not stop at the stop sign. The Tahoe struck a Jeep Renegade that was heading east on U.S. 160.

