Man, woman and service dog killed in Sumner County crash

SUMNER COUNTY Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Sumner County. The accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 160 and Oliver, which is east of Wellington. The sheriff's office said the driver a Chevy Tahoe that was southbound on Oliver reported having mechanical problems and could not stop at the stop sign. The Tahoe struck a Jeep Renegade that was heading east on U.S. 160.