MetLife Stadium Announces Health and Safety Protocols for Upcoming Events

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 13 days ago

Ahead of next month's planned Giants and Jets preseason games and this month's upcoming concert events, MetLife Stadium, which will welcome back fans in 2021 with no restrictions on crowd size, announced some stadium-wide protocols aimed at keeping visitors safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests to the venue will not be required to engage in social distancing or wear face masks. They will also not be required to show a negative COVID-19 test or provide proof of vaccination to enter the Stadium.

MetLife Stadium has implemented mobile ticketing upon entry and cash-free transactions at all concession stands and retail locations to reduce touchpoints.

Giants and Jets games will also offer guests mobile ordering and ‘Grab and Go’ food and beverage options.

The NFL season at MetLife Stadium kicks off on August 14 when the Giants face the Jets in their first preseason game. This will be the first NFL game with fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium since the Giants-Eagles game on December 29, 2019.

For a complete listing and explanation of Stadium Safe protocols, visit metlifestadium.com/stadiumsafe. Guests are encouraged to frequently check this information which will be updated throughout the year as needed.

