Casual T Drops Remix of Daddy NAT’s “Elders”

By Karen E
edmsauce.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out of Austin, Travis Drews AKA Casual T has made quite the name for himself in recent months. Continuing his busy 2021 release schedule, the producer and DJ is back with a remix of fellow Austinite Daddy NAT's “Elders” featuring Abhi The Nomad and Lonely Child. A 3-way dance between indie-pop, hip-hop, and proper electronic music, Casual T creates perfect symmetry as he unifies all three genres. A slow burner with his signature bravado written all over it, this “Elders” remix is a testament to Casual T's uniformity and consistency as a creator.

