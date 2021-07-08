Cancel
Tamaqua, PA

Tamaqua man is found guilty at trial on drug charges

By amy marchiano amarchiano@tnonline.com
Times News
 14 days ago

A Tamaqua man was found guilty Wednesday during a bench trial of possessing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in the borough. Schuylkill County Common Pleas Judge Christina Hale ruled Keith Daniel Neff, 38, guilty on five charges, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, (methamphetamine), two charges of possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl,) possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar conduct.

