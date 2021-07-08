Warren County schools to honor retired educators
Warren County Public Schools plans to honor two veteran educators who retired this year. The School Board voted at its meeting on Wednesday to name the courtyard at Warren County High School after Ernestine Jordan, who retired last month from the division after working 45 years in education. Jordan served as the high school principal from 2007 through June. Prior to her role as principal, Jordan worked as an assistant principal and as a French teacher.www.nvdaily.com
