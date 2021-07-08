'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Matt Damon may have become a household name with the Jason Bourne franchise, that is after winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and playing the titular soldier in Saving Private Ryan, but he also almost starred in one of the biggest movies of all time. Speaking at the Cannes film festival after the premiere of his new movies Stillwater, Damon revealed that he turned down the movie and that when he did it he turned down the biggest paycheck of his life. “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” Damon said. “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”