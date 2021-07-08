Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First ‘Star Trek’ Movie Gets a 4K Remaster—Too Bad They Can’t Remaster the Script

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Wise’s 2001 Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is about to undergo a massive 4K remaster for the Paramount+ streaming service. Releasing within the next 6 to 8 months, the 4K remaster will allow fans to enjoy the first Star Trek film’s stunning visual effects in theatrical quality—if they don’t fall asleep halfway through, that is.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#4k Resolution#Paramount#K Remaster#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Vision#Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
GamesRadar+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will excite old-school fans, says lead

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is almost finished filming, and it sounds like we're in for a treat. Series star Anson Mount wrote on Twitter: "Last episode of season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to [be] VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"
MovieWeb

Star Trek Cast Deals Aren't Done for New Movie Yet

Star Trek fans were elated when the news that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm a sequel in the Chris Pine-led franchise. Well, apologies for raining on that parade, but it seems that there are currently no deals in place for Chris Pine or any of his crew to return. Not yet, anyway. In an update on the original report, it has now been clarified that none of the talent have signed on, though the hope is that the likes of Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and the rest of the Enterprise gang will return.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s talking about Zack Snyder’s next epic Netflix movie

Zack Snyder has had as busy a year as any Hollywood director in 2021. HBO Max released Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18th, and the critical reaction was positive. Two months later, Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead started streaming on Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most-watched movies the streaming service has ever made. And now Netflix will deepen the relationship with Zack Snyder even further by picking up Rebel Moon. In addition to producing two more Army of the Dead movies, Netflix will collaborate with Snyder on its new sci-fi adventure film called Rebel Moon. It...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

The most iconic moment in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan gets remade in claymation

The most famous scene from Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is now in claymation. Many people will tell you that Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is one of the best movies in not just Star Trek history but in science fiction history. The film follows the titular Khan Noonien Singh, first debuting in the original series, on a quest to hunt down and destroy James T. Kirk for abandoning them on Ceti Alpha V; a foreign planet which at the time was lush and teeming with life.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Returning to Theaters in 4k, Trailer Released

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is returning to theaters courtesy of Fathom Events. This two-night engagement will offer Star Trek fans their first opportunity to see the new 4k remaster of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home that will be released on home media as part of the Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4k Ultra Hd/Blu-Ray Collection in September. Often fondly remembered as "The One With the Whales," Leonard Nimoy directed Star Trek IV and starred as Spock in the movie, alongside the other members of the Star Trek: The Original Series cast. The films will be in theaters on August 19th and August 22nd. Here's the synopsis for the even, provided by Fathom:
TV & VideosNBC News

Amazon's 'The Tomorrow War' is every sci-fi action movie mashed together, but with a Chris

Originally intended for theaters, “The Tomorrow War” — which premieres on Amazon on Friday — was a casualty of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Conceived as a holiday blockbuster release (it even opens with a scene at a holiday party that references “It’s A Wonderful Life”), it was shunted down the schedule to midsummer of 2021 before falling off the theatrical calendar completely. (Amazon Studios eventually announced that it had acquired the film for a streaming release in April.)
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently One Popular Star Trek: The Next Generation Villain Was Supposed To Be Way Different

Star Trek: The Next Generation had many iconic villains throughout its run, though few were as memorable as Data's "brother" Lore. The misguided Synth created before Data by Dr. Noonian Soong gave Data, Picard, and the rest of the crew plenty of trouble throughout the series, but apparently, that wasn't originally the intention for the character. In fact, Lore was originally envisioned to be an almost entirely different character, according to author and avid fan Larry Nemecek.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: The Motion Director’s Edition to get fully restored for presentation in 4K

Fans of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will get a fully restored 4k version soon. Physical media isn’t going away, and if anything, more and more people are looking to re-release films and albums for fans who want a higher quality version of the thing they enjoy. Modern artists are actually making records again due to the clamoring from collectors and movies are very much the same way. So it’s no real surprise that the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is getting a full-on 4k, a restoration that will take around 6-8 months to do.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Beams Up ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the final frontier: “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next “Star Trek” feature film, from a screenplay by Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) and Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”). The cast, however, remains unclear. The news comes the same day that Shakman earned an Emmy nomination for helming the inaugural Marvel Studios TV series, one of 23 nods the Disney Plus series earned, including for best limited series. A prolific television director — including “Six Feet Under,” “House,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Game of Thrones” and “Succession” — he’s directed one previous feature, the 2015 indie thriller “Cut Bank” with Liam Hemsworth and Billy Bob Thornton. It’s been a long road for Paramount to get a “Star Trek” feature into fighting shape; the last movie, 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond,” was directed by Justin Lin and earned $343.5 million worldwide — the lowest grosses of the three “Trek” reboots produced by Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams. It is unclear, however, whether any of the cast from those films will appear in Shakman feature. More to come.
TV & Videostrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Marvels At The 2023 Star Trek Movie

Tony and Laurie start off by discussing Star Trek: Discovery‘s and Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Emmy nominations, then cover the new (short) scene released to promote Lower Decks season 2, Jerry O’Connell’s new gig on The Talk, the latest from John de Lancie and Jonathan Frakes about filming Star Trek: Picard, Sonequa Martin-Green’s interviews about the journey to becoming Captain Michael Burnham, the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray/Steelbook release of Star Trek: Discovery season 3 (along with an upcoming giveaway).
StarTrek.com

Cool Star Trek Titles for Your Summer Reading

At long last, summer is here! School’s out and many of us are relishing the opportunity to kick back in our back yards or by the neighborhood pool or on a nearby beach and relax after the century that was 2020. What better way to pass the time in such settings than with a good book in your lap or even in your ears?
gamingideology.com

Paramount brings Star Trek I-IV to 4K Ultra HD

On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek franchise, Paramount Pictures announced that the first four films – Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Revenge of Khan, Star Trek III: The Quest for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – are set for a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray boxset release in September.
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation Series Finale is Pretty Much Flawless

Star Trek: TNG, “All Good Things…” is a touching conclusion to the series. There comes a time when all things must come to a close, and when it happens, all one can truly hope for is that this closure, in some way, lends the satisfaction to assuage the loss. It seems like a strange notion now, when every fictional story has to have an “epic conclusion,” whether it be Batman, Lost, or Harry Potter, but there used to be a time when one could wrap up a fable by essentially allowing it to continue off-camera. Rather than tear up the universe established by years’ worth of scribbling and shooting, that world could be allowed to carry on. The characters wouldn’t die; we’d just be saying goodbye. One of these shows, an iconic slice of visionary television ambition (read philosophically adjusted re-hash), took this seemingly indecisive tact and delivered one of the most satisfying small screen finales ever.
MoviesComicBook

Four Original Star Trek Films Hit 4K Blu-ray In September

The first Star Trek episode aired on September 8th 1966, which means that the franchise is about to celebrate its 55th anniversary. Naturally, that means new Blu-ray releases - starting with a SteelBook edition of the complete Original Series. Paramount Home Entertainment will also deliver four of the original Star Trek films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.
bleedingcool.com

Star Wars Rogue Squadron Director Says Films is Gearing Up

Star Wars continues to find new ways to evolve through storytelling, with comics, spin-off films, live-action series, animated series, video games, books, and everything imaginable. With that expansive universe comes a little freedom to tell an array of stories, and one that has a lot of fans excited is the upcoming Star Wars standalone title, Rogue Squadron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy