The Montreal Canadiens will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals from the Amalie Arena on Wednesday night. The Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory in game four over the Lightning as they won their first game of the series. They will need another win tonight to save their season and force a game six in Montreal. As for the Lightning, they will look to bounce back and close out the series tonight in Tampa. Can the Canadiens force a Game 6 or will the Lightning close out the series?