Wheelersburg, OH

Herbert Roe, 64, of Wheelersburg

By Staff Report
sciotocountydailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbert Roe Sr., 64 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2021, in SOMC. He was born in Milford, Ohio, July 30, 1956, a son of Garnet Allen Roe and the late J.C. Roe. Surviving are his wife, Debbie Lyons Roe, seven children, Herbert Roe Jr of Lafayette, Louisiana, Clayton Roe of Widomar, California, Joshua Aaron Roe of Sciotoville, Ohio, David Roe of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Amanda Wilson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Clifford Roe of Hillsboro, Ohio and Martin Roe of Gallipolis, Ohio, two sisters, Helen Roe of Florida and Naomi Ingles of South Shore, Kentucky, five grandsons and two great granddaughters.

www.sciotocountydailynews.com

