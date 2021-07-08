Red Sox Lose Two In A Row // Baseball Ratings // Replay Ruins Another Sport – 7/8 (Hour 2)

The timing of this season still feels off to me with the draft coming so late in the year now, but we are just 10 days away from the trade deadline. With the 31st falling on the weekend this year, the trade deadline is on July 30 for the 2021 season. And, in case you’ve forgotten, the league did away with the waiver trade period in August, so this is the last chance for contending teams to add some depth to their roster. In a season like this where injuries are up, adding that depth on the margins may be even more important.