MLB

Red Sox Lose Two In A Row // Baseball Ratings // Replay Ruins Another Sport – 7/8 (Hour 2)

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) The Red Sox haven’t won since they changed their Twitter bio. (13:50) The guys continued their discussion on MLB’s TV ratings from yesterday.

NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
FanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s lineup due to lower-back tightness

Top Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran was scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s starting lineup on Friday night, but not for the reason you might expect. Duran was originally leading off and starting in center field for the WooSox in their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies affiliate) in Allentown, Pa., which was slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. eastern time, but has since been delayed.
Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
ClutchPoints

Fan attack on Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo gets crazily punished

Fans filling up stadiums again is a great thing. Sports just aren’t the same in hollow arenas, with no one cheering on the stars of the game. Having the live noise and energy of a crowd can never replicated, and should be appreciated. But sometimes, fans just don’t know how to act. The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo learned that lesson recently.
All-Star Game batting spots revealed for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

The starting lineups for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have been released. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will start and bat in the third spot in the lineup, while third baseman Rafael Devers will bat fifth. Here is the full American League lineup, led off by the Angels’...
Who could the Red Sox trade at the deadline?

The timing of this season still feels off to me with the draft coming so late in the year now, but we are just 10 days away from the trade deadline. With the 31st falling on the weekend this year, the trade deadline is on July 30 for the 2021 season. And, in case you’ve forgotten, the league did away with the waiver trade period in August, so this is the last chance for contending teams to add some depth to their roster. In a season like this where injuries are up, adding that depth on the margins may be even more important.
Red Sox-Yankees game postponed due to COVID issues

The Jarren Duran Show will have to wait at least one more sleep, as Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees tilt has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and multiple outlets. The good news for the Red Sox, is that the COVID issues involve the Yankees, as...
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox (7/15/2021): Series schedule, time, TV channel, live stream

The New York Yankees return home to kick off a nationally-televised series against heated rival the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 15 (7/15/2021). The Yankees come into the series after winning their last series against the Houston Astros 2-1. They won the first game 4-0 and the second game 1-0 before closing the series out in game 3 with an 8-7 loss. This week they are home for a three-game series against the Red Sox.
Depleted Yankees no match for Red Sox as losing streak to AL East rivals hits 7

NEW YORK — This isn’t 2019 and these aren’t the so-called “B Bombers.” Like two years ago, this Yankees team has been besieged by injuries, most recently beginning the second half of the season with six players, including Aaron Judge on the COVID-19 injured list. Unlike two years ago, the Yankees haven’t found a supporting cast that can carry them through the rough spots.

