First Time Ever, There Will Be No Fans at the Summer Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — Fans will be banned from the Tokyo area’s stadiums and arenas when the Olympic Games begin in two weeks. The decision by the city’s governor, in agreement with Olympics officials, came after the prime minister put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant. That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event.minnesotasnewcountry.com
