The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years on Tuesday night, knocking off the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fans now have the chance to celebrate the Bucks’ championship by purchasing gear celebrating the occasion. The most popular items are the official locker room T-shirt ($34.99) and official championship hats ($35.99) worn by the players as they received the Larry O’Brien Trophy.