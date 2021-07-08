Cancel
Human Trafficking Nightmare: Texas Sicko Attempts to Prostitute 8-Year-Old Child

By Renee Raven
A Texas man is facing a felony charge of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age after allegedly attempting to prostitute an 8-year-old child over the internet. Dorian Frost, 27, of Grayson County (north of Dallas) was arrested Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, and is currently being held with a $350,000 bond. He's been charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age.

