You gotta be careful these days when it comes to answering phone calls from strange numbers. We all get at least one phone call a day from a strange number from either telemarketers or scammers for all types of crap from "This is Visa/Mastercard card services" (even though you don't have NEITHER one of their cards) or even worse the dreaded "Your Car Warranty Is About To Run Out" even though you drive a used pickup from the 90's.