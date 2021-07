Strong high pressure that brought us temperatures in the upper 90’s yesterday is weakening today as low pressure of the coast of British Columbia funnels some cooler and windier weather our way today and tomorrow. The focus for breezy winds today will be in the lee of the Cascades around the Methow and Wenatchee Valley’s. Winds will also increase through the Cascade gaps for the afternoon and evening. It will still be hot and dry across these areas with a concern of rapid fire spread for any new or ongoing fires. Red Flag Warnings have been expanded across all of Northcentral Washington for today through Wednesday.