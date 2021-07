Colorado will make it easier for consumers to protect their personal data online beginning in July 2023. Gov. Jared Polis signed SB21-190 into law Wednesday. The data privacy bill will allow people to opt out of data collection on websites and require companies to make clear three things: what data they collect, what they do with the data and how long they keep it. There are some exceptions for financial institutions, and regulations will differ depending on the size of the company.