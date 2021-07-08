Cannes Film Festival 2021! Tilda Swinton & Bella Hadid among famous faces to attend France's biggest event
It's the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and famous faces around the world have travelled in to enjoy the cinematic festivities, celebrities dress to impress to walk the red carpet and this year was no exception! Festival and 2021 was certainly no exception. From haute couture gowns to dazzling accessories to even a few casual looks. Bella Hadid, Tilda Swinton and many more famous faces walked down the prestigious red carpet.
