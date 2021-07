PHOENIX — A 19-year-old Glendale woman that allegedly shot at officers after breaking into cars in a Peoria parking lot on Thursday has been arrested, authorities said. Autumn Burton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several charges that include aggravated assault after being released from the hospital for an injury that she sustained to her cheek during the exchange of gunfire with police, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release.