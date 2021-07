Sha’Carri Richardson took the world by storm with her win in the 100-meter final at the Olympic trials last month in Oregon. Some said her time — 10.86 seconds — made her America’s fastest woman. But she tested positive for THC following the race, so last week, the United States Anti-Doping Agency handed her a one-month suspension. That means she won’t be competing in the Olympic Games this month. (Though Richardson used cannabis in Oregon, where it is legal.)