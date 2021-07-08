Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Raucous West Loop Bar Adds a Spacious New Second Floor

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the West Loop’s loudest bars, Bandit, is a little louder. Last month, management opened up a new second floor with two bars and several TVs, specializing in what DineAmic co-founder Lucas Stoiff calls “large-format party enhancers” — his way of describing Bandit’s version of bottle service. Bandit on 2 debuted two weeks ago, and DineAmic feels it’s been a win after the challenges the hospitality industry endured last year.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Biggie
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Tupac Shakur
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Loop#Dj#Food Drink#The West Loop#Destiny S Child#Public House#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

Popular Delmar Loop restaurant to open second location

A popular restaurant in the Delmar Loop is coming to downtown St. Louis this fall. A second Prime 55 location will open inside the soon-to-open hotel Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown. The hotel was built in 1913 and was added to the national register of historic places in 1984. The Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown website indicates it'll open in October this year at 1019 Pine St.
Eater

Houston Restaurant Weeks Debuts Its Full List of Participating Eateries This Week

Welcome to AM Intel, a (mostly) daily round-up of Houston’s hottest bits of dining intel. Trying to stay on top of Space City’s endlessly vibrant dining scene? Keep up with the hottest new openings, essential eateries, and more by subscribing to the Eater Houston newsletter, and following us on Twitter and Facebook.
Decatur, GAEater

A Mozzarella Bar Is Taking Over the Bocado Space on Howell Mill Road

After opening his second Italian restaurant Grana in Piedmont Heights last year and overseeing a renovation that added a patio to his Decatur Italian restaurant the White Bull, chef Pat Pascarella is now poised to open Bastone mozzarella bar in the former Bocado space later this year. Bocado closed in...
RestaurantsEater

Explore Logan Square’s All-Day Kingdom for Fine Meats and Cheese

A long-vacant Logan Square corner is revitalized as Lardon, the all-day cafe that celebrates cured meats and cheeses that opened Monday. One of Chicago’s most anticipated openings of the summer, the charcuterie specialist sits on the corner of California Avenue and Palmer Street. Designed to evoke an Old World butcher...
RestaurantsEater

Houston’s Newest Tasting Menu Destination Opens Its Doors This Week

ReikiNa, the much-anticipated new tasting menu destination from former Uchi cook Thomas Stacy, will open its doors this week. The restaurant is set to arrive at 799 Town & Country Boulevard, Suite 200, inside the CityCentre development. The restaurant occupies a 3,500 square foot space on the development’s second floor, perched directly atop an outpost of Urban Outfitters. As previously reported by Eater, ReikiNa will seat only 20 diners at each service, an homage to Stacy’s experience preparing intimate private dinners for friends during the restaurant shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RestaurantsEater

New Brewpub on the Way to Historic Ballard Firehouse Building

After remaining empty for over a year and a half, a historic Ballard building will come to life once again. Per My Ballard, a new brewpub called Station 18 Drinks and Eats will debut in the more-than-century-old former firehouse on Russell Avenue NW. The restaurant aims to open by Labor Day weekend with a menu of pub grub and pizzas, plus 12 beers on tap and cocktails.
RestaurantsEater

Broken Drum Sticks, Restroom Graffiti: Ode to a Dive Bar in Transition

The well-worn watering hole across Holbrook from the iconic Kowalski sign is not as celebrated or recognizable as its neighbor with the neon sign, but it’s easily as much of a representative of Hamtramck/Detroit/the United States. And now Kelly’s Bar, which has been nearly Teflon to the salvos of post-industrial...
RestaurantsEater

Nicole Brisson’s Brezza Brings a Fresh Breeze of Coastal Italian Fare to Resorts World

One of the city’s favorite chefs gets a restaurant to call her own on the Las Vegas Strip. Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard.
RestaurantsEater

Birdhouse Wingerie & Bar is the Latest to Hatch in West Island’s Bubbling Restaurant Scene

Wings are the thing at the latest restaurant to make its mark on Montreal’s West Island: Birdhouse Wingerie & Bar. At the buzzy new Dollard-Des Ormeaux eatery, the bird limbs come aplenty, with a menu listing eleven “wet & messy” wings, including smoked apple habanero, sriracha lime, and cherry cola BBQ; and four — cacio e pepe, ketchups chip, Nashville hot, and the garlicky, lemon pepper “vampire slayer” — dry rub flavours. They come 10 for $18 or 20 for $34, plus the option of ranch, parmesan, or blue cheese dipping sauce.
RestaurantsEater

Ambition and a Tea-Smoked Cornish Hen Fuel New North Center Restaurant

Rebecca Goldfarb has witnessed a change in North Center and Lincoln Square, and she’s been a part of the transformation. During the pandemic, Goldfarb saw business at her gourmet grocer, L&M Fine Foods surge as COVID-19 suspended indoor dining across the country. The store’s success served as a catalyst leading to her newest endeavor. This week, Goldfarb opened a new restaurant, Parkside, across the street from her store and along a prominent street corner on Lincoln and Montrose overlooking Welles Park.
Las Vegas, NVEater

Conveyor Belt Sushi Dining Expands to Town Square

An empty commercial space has been vacant next door to Master Kim’s Korean BBQ at Town Square for almost two years, but now the barbecue restaurant's owners will fill the void and create a one-two punch of automated dining. Operated by restaurateur Freddy Hwang and his rapidly growing Sapporo Restaurant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy