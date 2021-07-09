Rabid raccoon discovered in Murrayville

The Georgia Public Health Lab, Virology section confirmed Friday a raccoon, which was killed by a dog, tested positive for rabies. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Thompson Bridge Road, according to a statement released by Hall County government offices.

Two dogs in Murrayville recently encountered a rabid raccoon, according to Hall County authorities.

Hall County spokesman Brian Stewart said it happened in the 5400 block of Little Drive, and Hall County Animal Control learned Thursday, April 8, that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Alert signs were placed in the incident area, and anyone encountering an animal acting abnormally is asked to contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or use Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.

Stewart said this was the fourth confirmed rabies case in Hall County this year.