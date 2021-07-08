EVIL: Actress Katja Herbers gives the scoop on Season 2 – Exclusive Interview

Yes, it’s true that Evil season 2 has been incredibly dark and violent at times — it makes sense when you consider some of the forces at work here. Along this crazy journey, though, you also have to remember that this show is the work of Robert and Michelle King! Few people out there consistently deliver content that is satirical, thought-provoking, and often fun while keeping a foot firmly rooted in drama. That’s what you will see transpire through the remainder of this second season, as David, Ben, and Kristen look towards new problems in next week’s episode 5 and beyond. We still have more than half the season to go, which leaves the door open for a myriad of possibilities.