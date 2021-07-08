EVIL: Actress Katja Herbers gives the scoop on Season 2 – Exclusive Interview
EVIL has moved to Paramount+ for its second season, with new episodes arriving on Sundays, following its first-season run on CBS. Created by Robert King and Michelle King (THE GOOD WIFE, THE GOOD FIGHT), EVIL follows a team of three tasked by the Catholic Church with investigating whether seemingly supernatural events have mundane, demonic, or even angelic explanations. It has just been announced that EVIL has been renewed for a third season.www.assignmentx.com
