Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

EVIL: Actress Katja Herbers gives the scoop on Season 2 – Exclusive Interview

By ABBIE BERNSTEIN / Staff Writer
assignmentx.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVIL has moved to Paramount+ for its second season, with new episodes arriving on Sundays, following its first-season run on CBS. Created by Robert King and Michelle King (THE GOOD WIFE, THE GOOD FIGHT), EVIL follows a team of three tasked by the Catholic Church with investigating whether seemingly supernatural events have mundane, demonic, or even angelic explanations. It has just been announced that EVIL has been renewed for a third season.

www.assignmentx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Michelle King
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Aasif Mandvi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actresses#New York City#Paramount#Cbs#The Catholic Church#Catholic#Dutch#Americans#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Evil’ Renewed For Season 3 By Paramount+

Three episodes into its Season 2 run at its new home, Paramount+, Robert and Michelle King’s Evil has been renewed for a third season by the ViacomCBS streamer. This season already has been a major draw for Paramount+, with viewership growing week-over-week compared with the first season, according to a snippet of ratings data released with the renewal announcement. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays on the ViacomCBS streamer.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Evil Season 2 Episode 4 Review: E Is for Elevator

This Evil review contains spoilers. Evil season 2, episode 4, “E Is for Elevator,” stops between floors to squeeze in an urban legend. The team is called in on a job outside their scope, an internet game. It has no demonic ties except for a pentagram drawn on the floor of a player. With that as the only spiritual tie, David Acosta (Mike Colter) goes off to contemplate the mysteries of his superiors’ faith in Leland Townshend (Michael Emerson), while Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) go pushing buttons.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Evil Season 3 Given the Green Light

Paramount+ (try it free!), the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced it has given the green light to Evil Season 3. The first three episodes of season two of Evil are currently available to stream. This season is already one of the streaming service’s top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing...
TV Series/Film

‘Evil’ Season 3 Coming to Paramount+ for More Supernatural Shenanigans

Evil, the show that’s kind of like if The X-Files and Hannibal had a baby that wasn’t quite as weird and cool as its parents but still lovable, is getting a third season. Paramount+ announced Evil season 3 today, confirming the series is here to stay. The show originated on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for its second season, a move that enabled characters the freedom to say dirty words.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Evil’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: “F Is For Fire”

When we speak about evil, we traditionally do so in absolutes. Perhaps it’s a testament to the many ways in which secularized American culture has been influenced by Christian morality, which tends to filter things through a black-and-white binary of intrinsically good and inherently sinful. While Evil Season 2, Episode 3 leans harder into the show’s demon-of-the-week structure than the previous two did, it further expands on the show’s religious mythology as Ben and Kristen continue to enter the fold.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Evil Season 2 Watch Online Free | Will There Be Evil Season 3?

The second season of the much-awaited series “Evil” is finally here. The first six episodes of Evil Season 2 have officially dropped on the Paramount+. Check out all the updates on the latest season of the popular supernatural drama series, “Evil”. “Evil” is one of the biggest hits of the...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Evil - Renewed for 3rd Season by Paramount+

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS HIT ORIGINAL SERIES "EVIL" FOR A THIRD SEASON. The First Three Episodes of Season Two of "EVIL" Are Currently Available to Stream on Paramount +; New Episodes Drop Weekly on Sundays. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its hit original series, EVIL, was renewed for...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

The Good Fight earns its earliest renewal as it's picked up for Season 6

Paramount+ has ordered a sixth season of the acclaimed legal drama just four episodes into its fifth season. The renewal comes two weeks after Paramount+ renewed Evil for Season 3 as creators Robert and Michelle King signed a rich new five-year overall deal with ViacomCBS. “The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Paramount+'s head of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch Evil Season 2, Episode 4 tonight: July 11, 2021

A new episode of Evil Season 2 will officially premiere in just a few short hours on Paramount+. If you’re excited to watch Evil Season 2, Episode 4, “E is for Elevator,” make sure you keep reading to get all the details needed. The episode will debut at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 11.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Evil season 2 spoilers: A look at episode 5 and beyond!

Yes, it’s true that Evil season 2 has been incredibly dark and violent at times — it makes sense when you consider some of the forces at work here. Along this crazy journey, though, you also have to remember that this show is the work of Robert and Michelle King! Few people out there consistently deliver content that is satirical, thought-provoking, and often fun while keeping a foot firmly rooted in drama. That’s what you will see transpire through the remainder of this second season, as David, Ben, and Kristen look towards new problems in next week’s episode 5 and beyond. We still have more than half the season to go, which leaves the door open for a myriad of possibilities.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Good Fight' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Paramount+

Diane Lockhart will live to fight another day. On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 6. President of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens issued a statement on the good news. "The Good Fight's provocative, whip-smart, and the no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever,...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Good Fight - Renewed for a 6th Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its critically acclaimed original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, was renewed for a sixth season. The first four episodes of season five of THE GOOD FIGHT are currently available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode long fifth season drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
TV Seriesassignmentx.com

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION: Stars Beth Riesgraf and Aleyse Shannon give the scoop on the sequel series – Exclusive interview

LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is now streaming its first eight episodes (the second part of Season 1 is due later) on both the free IMDB TV streaming service and on Amazon Prime. LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION is a sequel series to the 2008-2012 LEVERAGE, in which former insurance investigator Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) brings together a team of other types of criminals – con artist, hacker, thief, hitman – to take down rich bad guys and make recompense to those who have been harmed.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Night Agent’ Political Thriller Series From Shawn Ryan Ordered By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: A pandemic read has led to a series order at Netflix. The streamer has greenlighted The Night Agent, a political conspiracy thriller series created by Shawn Ryan based on author Matthew Quirk’s 2019 New York Times bestseller. Seth Gordon is set to direct the first episode of the series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Ryan and Gordon are under overall deals.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

CSI: Vegas Teaser Finds Grissom Being Grissom: "The Truth Never Lies"

While CSI fans still have a bit more time to wait before William Petersen and Jorja Fox officially return to lead a new generation of investigators into the science behind crime with CSI: Vegas, it's never too early to start offering teasers for what viewers can expect. And in the one released on Thursday, we get to see more of Petersen's Gil Grisson in full-on facial hair and cool hat mode. And though he may have been off the grid for a while, it doesn't look like he's missed a beat- especially when it comes to the "Grissomisms" like the one you're about to get.

Comments / 0

Community Policy