Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Watchdog: Chicago struggles to hire Black police officers

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department is struggling to hire applicants that will allow it to reflect the city’s racial makeup, even as it tries to comply with a federal consent decree to improve its policing practices, according to a report released Thursday by the city’s inspector general.

The report from Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s office said white applicants are far more likely to get hired than African Americans as it questioned if the 12,000-person department’s employment process is equitable.

The inspector general office’s conclusions came after it examined the results of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s 2016-2018 police “hiring surge.” It found Blacks were more likely to fail the written exam, background check and psychological evaluation than applicants of other races.

At the beginning of the initial application process, 37% of the department’s applicants were Black in a city where 30% of the population is African American. However, by the end of the process, only 18% of all candidates who were invited to the police academy were Black. Latinos were 42% of those invited to the academy in a city that is 29% Hispanic, with 34% of final academy invitees were white.

The report shined a spotlight on attrition rates for the different stages of the hiring process, which takes 18 months before entrance into the police academy. The stages include a written test, two physical fitness tests, a drug test, a background investigation and a psychological exam.

Most applicants wash out during the written test, first physical fitness test and background investigation, the report found.

For the written test, Black male and female applicants had the highest attrition percentages at 62% and 66%, respectively, the report states. For white male applicants taking the test, the attrition was 47% and for white females it was 46%, according to the report.

As for the first physical fitness test, the attrition rate was the highest for Black female applicants at 75%, followed by Black male candidates at 59%. Sixty-seven percent of Hispanic female candidates did not make it past that stage and neither did 58% of Latino male candidates. For white female candidates, 60% didn’t make it past the fitness test, nor did 57% of white male applicants.

Ferguson’s office said the department should reevaluate its hiring practices for bias and recommended it clarify its stated goal of looking for candidates “that reflect our communities’ broad cross-sections” by specifying the benchmarks for diversity in its hiring.

Responding to the report, police department officials said they and other city officials are working with a consultant for the consent decree to address this recommendation from Ferguson’s office. But the consultant won’t fully begin that effort until next year when budgeted funds will be available.

Comments / 5

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Police Academy#Drug Test#Racial Injustice#Ap#Inspector#African Americans#Latinos#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

New Police Task Force Will Target Illegal Gun Sellers — And Trace Every Gun Taken In By CPD

CHICAGO — A new police task force will target gun traffickers in a bid to prevent gun violence in Chicago. The Gun Investigations Team was created this week. Officers will investigate people who are selling guns illegally and “straw” buyers who bring the weapons to Chicago, according to a police news release. They’ll also trace all guns that are taken in by police and investigate when people have their Firearm Owners Identification card revoked.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

CPD Supt. Brown creates 50-member task force to target gun traffickers

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — After another violent weekend in Chicago, Police Superintendent David Brown said the department is mobilizing a 50-member task force to try to focus on shutting down weapons trafficking. Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a reward fund for tips leading to the recovery of illegal guns.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Chicago police 'unprepared' to handle Floyd protests: monitor group

The Independent Monitoring Team (IMT) for the Chicago Police Department (CPD) filed a report Tuesday that found the department was significantly "unprepared" to handle the racial justice protests that took place last year following the murder of George Floyd. "In short, the City, like many other cities, was unprepared for...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Feds say manhunt for shooter of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams ended with Chicago arrest

The national manhunt for the third suspect in April’s violent murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams came to an end Monday in Chicago, federal authorities have confirmed. Devontay Anderson, 22, was arrested here “without incident,” according to FBI Special Agent Shelley Gryz. Anderson’s arrest came nearly three months after he was charged with Jaslyn’s first-degree murder, records show.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

CPD revives controversial ‘merit promotions’ system

CHICAGO — Less than two years after it was discontinued, the Chicago Police Department has moved to revive its controversial “merit promotions” system, WGN Investigates has learned. Thirty officers were selected to attend training to become CPD lieutenants starting July 19. Nine of those were selected through the merit system,...
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Man killed in Chicago police shooting in West Garfield Park ID'd: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police fatally shot a man wanted on two warrants in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. Klevontaye White, 34, has been identified as the man who was killed, according to police. Cellphone video captures the moment three Chicago cops...
Chicago, ILPantagraph

Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have identified a 34-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him. The Chicago Police Department released Klevontaye White's name late Friday. Officials initially said the man who was killed was 33.
Chicago, ILTimes Daily

Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side, and detectives were questioning a “person of interest” about the shooting, police said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Off-duty DEA agent arrested on Capitol riot charges

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent posed for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a court filing Tuesday following the agent's arrest. A video posted on the internet also showed Mark Sami Ibrahim carrying a...

Comments / 5

Community Policy