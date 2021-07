On Friday, June 18, 2021 Albert “Jay-Jay” Willis Jr. was last seen at his home in St. Martinville, LA. It was reported that he was acting strange. He was found wondering around a few houses down from his home; he was then escorted home by a neighbor who stated he said “he was looking for his home”. This was the last time he was seen. Mr. Willis was recently diagnosed with dementia. The family is very concerned for his safety. Several searches were conducted by his family members along with assistance from Atchafalaya Search and Rescue, Mercy Search and Rescue, St. Martinville Police Department and St. Martin Parish Sheriff Department. The family is requesting community support as little evidence has been found.