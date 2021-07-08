Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Stillwater’ Film Review: Matt Damon’s Roughneck Is No Liam Neeson Trying to Spring His Daughter From a French Prison

By Ben Croll
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four years after actor-writer-director Tom McCarthy rebounded from the dismal critical reception of “The Cobbler” to Oscar glory with “Spotlight,” he finally stepped back behind the camera, following up his acclaimed journalism drama with… “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” a family comedy that premiered on Disney+ last year that you almost certainly didn’t see.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Knox
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughneck#Stillwater Film Review#Disney#Americans#Arab#All American#Frenchwoman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Matt Damon’s biggest professional regret: 'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money’

Matt Damon has done well for himself, but even he is plagued with occasional what-ifs. "I was offered a little movie called Avatar," Damon told those present at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass over the weekend, according to Deadline. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it. I will go down in history ... you will never meet an actor who turned down more money."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How John Krasinski Reacted After He Learned Matt Damon Passed On Avatar

Matt Damon has one of the better track records when it comes to his Hollywood career choices. With films like Saving Private Ryan, The Departed and Ford v. Ferrari under his belt, the actor, writer and producer has more than proven he’s got a good eye for picking solid projects. That doesn’t mean he’s always gotten it right, though. There have been some clunkers along the way -- and, it turns out, he’s also turned down at least one major motion picture opportunity: James Cameron-directed blockbuster Avatar. At least he has a funny story to tell about how John Krasinski reacted when he found out his friend had passed on the role of a lifetime.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Liam Neeson's surprising second act

There was once a time when Liam Neeson was utterly terrified of Mia Farrow. The same Mia Farrow whose slightness made her a pixie-cut icon in "Rosemary's Baby," looking utterly vulnerable to the encroaching forces of evil. The same one who stands a full foot shorter than the 6-foot-4 Neeson, and whose lilting voice quivers against the head winds of his sonorous baritone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Moviesiosconews.com

Matt Damon brings 'Stillwater' to Cannes

Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin hit the red carpet to promote new American crime drama "Stillwater." The film is showing out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CelebritiesPopculture

Matt Damon: What Is the 'Stillwater' Actor's Net Worth

Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater debuts in theaters this month, and many fans may be curious about the actor's net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, 50-year-old Damon is worth $170 million, with his income essentially revolving exclusively around his work as a Hollywood actor and producer. The outlet notes that Forbes has previously cited Damon as one of the "most bankable stars" working today and that he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Sean Penn decided to star opposite his daughter in 'Flag Day' at Matt Damon's urging

Sean Penn was content with directing Flag Day until he got a call from Matt Damon. "A month and half before shooting started, Matt Damon called me, not to say he could or couldn’t, but that I was a stupid schmuck not to take this opportunity to act with my daughter in this thing," the two-time Oscar-winning actor shared at a press conference during Cannes Film Festival (h/t IndieWire). "That was the last straw. Once I decided to do that, it was a big burden off me."
Moviesgreensboro.com

Matt Damon loved the clash of cultures in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon’s new movie ‘Stillwater’ recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Damon plays a blue collar oil rig worker from the U.S. who must travel to France to help his daughter when she’s accused of murder. In this exclusive interview, Damon explains that Americans don’t always have the best view of the French.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Stillwater’ Review: Matt Damon Is a Dad on a Mission in Tom McCarthy’s Affecting Turducken of a Movie

That bakes a dad-on-a-mission thriller together with a heartwarming fish-out-of-water story and then a brutal crime drama before glazing the whole thing with a marvelously goateed Matt Damon, Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” is the kind of original Hollywood production that would make you say “they don’t make them like that anymore” if only they had ever made them quite this way in the first place. That it’s a French co-production surely accounts for a portion of the film’s structural oddness — several plot points feel lost in translation, even if the whole thing somehow manages to still make sense — but quirks of financing can only go so far to explain a 140-minute transatlantic saga that’s equal parts “Taken,” “Paddington,” and “Prisoners,” one after the other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy