‘Stillwater’ Film Review: Matt Damon’s Roughneck Is No Liam Neeson Trying to Spring His Daughter From a French Prison
Four years after actor-writer-director Tom McCarthy rebounded from the dismal critical reception of “The Cobbler” to Oscar glory with “Spotlight,” he finally stepped back behind the camera, following up his acclaimed journalism drama with… “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” a family comedy that premiered on Disney+ last year that you almost certainly didn’t see.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0