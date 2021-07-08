FOIA dispute between blogger, county judge resolved

The Freedom of Information Act dispute between a blogger and Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass has been resolved. Little Rock attorney Matt Campbell, who blogs as the Blue Hog Report, filed a FOIA complaint against Pendergrass on June 4 after the two disagreed over how several FOIA requests submitted to the county earlier that week should proceed. That complaint was scheduled to be heard in Baxter County Circuit Court Friday morning, but was canceled Wednesday afternoon.