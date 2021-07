The building at the corner of 1st and Tonti Street in LaSalle, Illinois was one the City of LaSalle had pursued taking down well prior to when it partially collapsed on Monday, July 20th. According to information provided by the LaSalle Police Department and the City of LaSalle, inspectors had show concern over the structural integrity of the building 2 years before it finally collapsed. The City had tried to purchase the building with the intention to tear it down and were in ongoing legal proceedings with the owner of the building who has yet to speak to the media regarding the building.