Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Rhode Island General Assembly OKs bill to allow seniors to earn property tax credit for volunteering

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOrGP_0arT5LSE00

The General Assembly has approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne and Rep. Jason Knight to allow seniors to put their time and skills to good use helping their cities and towns, while reducing their property taxes.

The legislation (2021-S 0103, 2021-H 6238), which has been transmitted to the governor, would authorize cities and towns to establish programs to offer tax credits to property owners age 60 and over in exchange for volunteer hours. While each city and town adopting the program could set its own parameters, the legislation would allow them to let seniors earn up to $1,500 off their property taxes.

“Many older property owners, particularly retirees, struggle under the burden of their property taxes. Allowing them to reduce their tax liability by volunteering for their city or town lets them use some of resources they have — time and skills — to lighten the load,” said Senator Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence). “This is an idea that would benefit seniors and municipalities alike. Seniors are very dependable volunteers who have a lifetime of skills and experience to offer. In these days of tight municipal budgets, it could bring in some very valuable volunteers for cash-strapped towns.”

Under the bill, which was supported by AARP RI, municipalities that adopt the program by a resolution or ordinance of their city or town council would be authorized to allow property owners age 60 and over to volunteer in exchange for a reduction in their tax liability equal to the minimum wage per hour volunteered (currently $11.50, and gradually rising to $15 over the next four years). The legislation caps the reduction at $1,500 annually.

The credits would not be considered income for tax purposes. The bill also allows towns, if they choose, to allow representatives to earn credits on behalf of seniors who are physically unable to volunteer.

Newport already has a program that allows seniors to earn up to $500 off their taxes by volunteering for the city, and similar programs exist in Massachusetts, Maine and Pennsylvania.

The program’s financial benefits could better enable some seniors to afford to remain longer in the homes they love, said the sponsors. The regular volunteer work would also have social and physical benefits to seniors, by keeping them connected to their communities and people in them, keeping them mentally and physically active and providing the fulfilling sense of purpose that comes with volunteer work.

“Besides the obvious financial benefits for both seniors and the towns, this is an idea that can also strengthen our communities, creating new opportunities for town residents to meet and interact with their neighbors, and helping older residents maintain connections and form new ones in their neighborhood,” said Representative Knight (D-Dist. 67, Barrington, Warren).

According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, a study of Americans over age 60 found that those who volunteer reported lower disability and higher levels of well-being than those who don’t volunteer. The effects of volunteering were found to be greater than other factors including income, education level or marriage.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
926
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Providence, RI
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barrington, RI
State
Maine State
Newport, RI
Government
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Property Taxes#Tax Credit#The General Assembly#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
AARP
Related
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Breaks Ground on Newport Pell Bridge Ramps Realignment Phase 2 Project

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation Acting Administrator of Project Management Lori Fisette today joined with state and local leaders to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project, which will redesign the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe.
Public HealthPosted by
Newport Buzz

No masks for fully vaccinated students as Rhode Island schools return to full capacity in the fall

Governor Dan McKee, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, today released guidance for Rhode Island schools to safely return to full in-person learning this fall. State departments, including the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), will provide Local Education Agencies (LEAs) with support, tools, an open line of communication regarding local and national health and safety guidance, and other critical information required to make informed decisions for a responsible and successful reopening of school facilities for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Newport Craft purchases 293 – 298 JT Connell Highway from City of Newport for new state-of-the-art facility expansion and renovation

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company on Thursday acquired 293-298 JT Connell Highway from the City of Newport. The roughly 6-acre parcel on which the Brewery’s current facility sits, will facilitate the company’s planned 20,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing and event space making Newport Craft the anchor of the North End urban plan and redevelopment.
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Treasurer Magaziner Sending Unclaimed Property Checks to 15,000 People

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today announced that nearly 15,000 people will receive $2.5 million in missing money through the YourMoney program, a system developed by Treasurer Magaziner which automatically sends unclaimed property checks to eligible claimants. Checks up to $2,500 will be mailed starting this week. “As General Treasurer, I’m...

Comments / 0

Community Policy