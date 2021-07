Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is pleased to announce two new additions to their staff. The Habitat Construction team is thrilled to welcome Dylan Mueller onboard. Born and raised in Winona, Dylan currently lives with his wife Cedar, daughter Birdie, and dog Ernie. Dylan was previously employed at Kendell Lumber for 10 years. In his free time, he enjoys hockey, fishing, and being around family. In his new role as repairs coordinator, Dylan will help launch Habitat’s new Aging in Place program providing accessibility modifications and home repairs for older adults and people living with disabilities. Services include everything ranging from wheelchair ramps and grab bars to flooring and weatherization.