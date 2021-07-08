LCG reorganization shuffles parks, recreation, planning, community development

Associate Planner and Senior Planner - Town of Truckee Associate Planner and Senior Planner - Town of Truckee, CA The Town of Truckee is looking to fill positions in our Community Development Department to round out our planning team. The ideal Associate Planner ($6,219.42-$8,396.23/month) candidate is a strong communicator that is passionate about planning and community building, holds a degree in planning or a related field, and a minimum of two years of increasingly responsible planning experience. This position involves knowledge of current and long-range planning, skills such as presenting to boards / community members, and problem solves by including leading community discussions. The ideal Senior Planner ($6,856.93-$9,256.85/month) candidate is well versed in the Associate Planner duties as well as housing law, policies and programs, CEQA and managing complex planning projects. Expertise in housing policy and program development or supervision of other staff are desirable; This positon requires a degree in planning or a related field, with a minimum of five years of increasingly responsible professional planning experience. The Town offers an excellent benefits package including CalPERS retirement, health, dental, vision, life insurance, vacation, sick leave, and thirteen paid holidays. Please visit www.townoftruckee.com/jobs to view the full job posting and description and to learn more about the application process. Deadline to apply is 5:00 PM, Friday August 13, 2021. Town employment requires the successful completion of a preplacement physical, background check, criminal history questionnaire, and an acceptable DMV record. The Town of Truckee is a drug-free workplace, and an equal opportunity employer. Job Status: Full time Education Level: College education required Experience Level: 5+ years of experience required How to Apply: Please visit www.townoftruckee.com/jobs to view the full job posting and description and to learn more about the application process. Deadline to apply is 5:00 PM, Friday August 13, 2021. https;//www.townoftruckee.com/jobs.