Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LCG reorganization shuffles parks, recreation, planning, community development

tribuneledgernews.com
 12 days ago

Jul. 8—A reorganization by Mayor-President Josh Guillory has reduced three departments into two at Lafayette Consolidated Government. Lafayette's department of parks and recreation is now the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department. The department of development and planning and the department of community development have combined into a single department,...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hollis Conway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcg#Community Development#Arts#Parc#Lcg#Parish Councils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Newland, NCaveryjournal.com

Developer approaches Newland with plans for MountainTop Community

NEWLAND — The Town of Newland Board of Alderman reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 6, in which a developer approached the alderman with plans for a new multi-use development project in the Mountain Glen Golf Course area. Other business included the old Lowes Foods property, a potential dog park and the new O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Weirton, WVWeirton Daily Times

Park Drive development plans moving forward

WEIRTON — Plans for the proposed Park Drive development are moving forward, although city officials say additional funds will need to be freed up to cover the costs. Members of Weirton Council called a work session to discuss the project, meeting Tuesday with representatives of Park Drive Development LLC, the Business Development Corp. of the Northern Panhandle and McKinley and Associates.
Oro Valley, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Town Talk: Exciting plans for Oro Valley parks and recreation

Residents of Oro Valley have a lot to look forward to in their Parks and Recreation Department over the next few years. Work on new capital projects planned as part of our Parks and Recreation Master Plan will begin at Naranja Park, the Oro Valley Community Center and our multi-use path system. This fiscal year will bring design work and the start of construction with amenities to be completed in the next couple of years.
Politicsdecaturradio.com

Decatur Park District Wants Community Input for Next Master Plan

The community is encouraged to give feedback for prioritizing efforts for the next 10-year Master Planning process for the Decatur Park District by responding to the Master Plan Survey and/or participate in the Master Plan Open House on August 2, at Nelson Park Pavilion #1. A sample of Decatur households...
Truckee, CAUnion

Associate Planner and Senior Planner

Associate Planner and Senior Planner - Town of Truckee Associate Planner and Senior Planner - Town of Truckee, CA The Town of Truckee is looking to fill positions in our Community Development Department to round out our planning team. The ideal Associate Planner ($6,219.42-$8,396.23/month) candidate is a strong communicator that is passionate about planning and community building, holds a degree in planning or a related field, and a minimum of two years of increasingly responsible planning experience. This position involves knowledge of current and long-range planning, skills such as presenting to boards / community members, and problem solves by including leading community discussions. The ideal Senior Planner ($6,856.93-$9,256.85/month) candidate is well versed in the Associate Planner duties as well as housing law, policies and programs, CEQA and managing complex planning projects. Expertise in housing policy and program development or supervision of other staff are desirable; This positon requires a degree in planning or a related field, with a minimum of five years of increasingly responsible professional planning experience. The Town offers an excellent benefits package including CalPERS retirement, health, dental, vision, life insurance, vacation, sick leave, and thirteen paid holidays. Please visit www.townoftruckee.com/jobs to view the full job posting and description and to learn more about the application process. Deadline to apply is 5:00 PM, Friday August 13, 2021. Town employment requires the successful completion of a preplacement physical, background check, criminal history questionnaire, and an acceptable DMV record. The Town of Truckee is a drug-free workplace, and an equal opportunity employer. Job Status: Full time Education Level: College education required Experience Level: 5+ years of experience required How to Apply: Please visit www.townoftruckee.com/jobs to view the full job posting and description and to learn more about the application process. Deadline to apply is 5:00 PM, Friday August 13, 2021. https;//www.townoftruckee.com/jobs.
Evansville, IN104.1 WIKY

Parks/Recreation Director Resigns

An investigation got underway late last week at the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation . Chief Billy Bolin says the Financial Crimes Unit of the department is heading up the probe. The city administration asked for the investigation. On Friday night, the Evansville Police Department confirmed the city administration...
Bernardsville, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Bernardsville parks and recreation plan up for review

BERNARDSVILLE – What may be the most comprehensive study on parks and recreational programs in the borough’s history will be publicly discussed for the first time next week. The long-awaited Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan of 2021 will be the topic of a special virtual meeting of the...
Chino Hills, CAchinohills.org

Parks and Recreation Commission

The Parks and Recreation Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m., except for the summer months when it is moved to Thursday, the day after the regularly scheduled meeting, due to the Concerts In The Park series. All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.
Ocoee, FLocoee.org

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

This meeting will be in the Ocoee Lakeshore Center-Lake View Room. Agendas are available prior to the meetings. Minutes are available following approval. The board consists of 9 members, who must be city residents. Whenever possible, appointments to the Board may include one member from each of the following organizations: Ocoee Little League, Ocoee Youth Soccer League (OYSL), Ocoee Bulldog Pop Warner Football, and West Orange Senior Citizens Association. Each member will serve a 2-year term.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Charleston to weigh updated Park and Recreation Master Plan

What you need to know this week: Numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina have spiked since last week, with the delta variant of the virus contributing to an “alarming” number of positive cases across the state, public officials say. This week’s 1,236 confirmed cases is more than double last week’s […]
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

City of Katy Parks and Recreation Department

Katy News Q&A: Katy City Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Browne. By George Slaughter Kevin Browne, the city’s parks and recreation director, began his new job Monday. He comes from Missouri City, where he had been recreation superintendent and, before that, recreation manager. Previously, Browne worked with the City of Bellaire as a recreation specialist and supervisor. He earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and tourism sciences at Texas A&M University. He earned his master’s degree kinesiology-sports management at Sam Houston State University. 1. How […]
Hall County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Input on Joplin branding campaign sought

Jul. 15—Residents are invited to view concepts for new Joplin branding and provide input on consultant ideas for logos during Third Thursday today. Joplin city staff and representatives of the consultant hired to create a new branding campaign will be on hand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., for residents who want to stop in and provide ideas. There will be signs posted directing visitors to the location of the input session.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

City to proclaim parks and recreation month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s all about the parks as our city declares July as Parks and Recreation Month. This morning Mayor Pete Saenz will be signing a proclamation to make it official!. The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness of the essential services that parks, and recreation...
Traffickentchamber.org

Delmarva Community Services is Seeking Input for Five-Year Transit Development Plan

SUBMITTED BY DAWSON HUNTER | KENT COUNTY LOCAL MANAGEMENT BOARD. Delmarva Community Services is Seeking Input for Five-Year Transit Development Plan for Caroline, Kent, and Talbot Counties: Survey Available Online and at Key Locations. Delmarva Community Transit, operated by Delmarva Community Services, Inc. is in the process of updating a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy