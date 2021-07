It’s the moment athletic gear fans have been waiting for. Under Armour’s semi-annual sale is finally here and there are so many amazing items up for grabs. With this Under Armour sale, you can save up to 50% on performance and athleisure items such as running shorts, performance tees, hoodies, sports masks, and more until July 20. On top of that, you can get an additional 25% off by using the code JULY25 at checkout and also receive free shipping on orders $60 and up.