Dizzy Dean World Series returns to Southaven, bringing big business

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Big business in the way of baseball games is coming back in Southaven.

Covid forced the cancellation of the Dizzy Dean World Series last summer. One former city official says the money the event brings in is a home run for the city.

Former Southaven alderman William Brooks lives right next to Snowden Grove Park. He’s seen the business baseball generates for years. Over the next two days, players from 79 teams will register and play in the Dizzy Dean World Series.

”Well, it’s huge for the city,” Brooks said. “We have a partnership with Dizzy Dean. Since 2000, we have had all age groups since 2014. So for us to have them back here is big for local businesses.”

Every year the Dizzy Dean World Series brings in millions of dollars to the city of Southaven.

”A lot of these businesses depend on the foot traffic that comes with our parks program,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the tax money generated by baseball players and softball players eating out and staying in local hotels goes toward many things.

”Goes to infrastructure and goes to help keeping property taxes low, so it’s a win-win. The economic impact of having Dizzy Dean and all the tournaments at Snowden is massive on the local economy,” Brooks said.

