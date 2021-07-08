Cancel
With 2-0 victory over Houston, Sounders FC sets MLS record to begin season unbeaten through 13 matches

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz supplied the goals for Seattle Sounders FC, as the Rave Green (8-0-5, 29 points) defeated Houston Dynamo FC (3-4-6, 15 points) by a final score of 2-0 in front of 27,421 inside Lumen Field. With the win, Sounders FC sets a league record for the best start to a season in MLS history. Dating back to 1996, no other club has started a campaign unbeaten through 13 contests. Additionally, the 13-match unbeaten run is now tied for the longest single-season streak in team history at any point in a sole campaign. Tonight’s win also moves Seattle back atop the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Western Conference standings, with the Rave Green leading Sporting Kansas City by three points in both sets of standings.

www.soundersfc.com

