With 2-0 victory over Houston, Sounders FC sets MLS record to begin season unbeaten through 13 matches

The Seattle Sounders suffered their first defeat of the 2021 MLS Regular Season, falling 1-0 to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Sunday morning. Seattle’s nine chances created and four shots on target could not find a breakthrough on the morning. Neither team did much in the first half to test opposing keepers. The best chance of the match for the Sounders came in the 75th minute when Xavier Arreaga found the back of the net through a header from a João Paulo free-kick, but the effort was disallowed from an offside call.