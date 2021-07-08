Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Free Sequential Pro 3 Update Expands Its Sound Palette

Synthtopia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequential today released a free update to their Pro 3 monophonic synthesizer that adds a set of 32 new wavetables, significantly expanding its sound palette. As a hybrid instrument, the Pro 3 features two VCOs plus a third, digital wavetable oscillator. The new wavetables are derived from an eclectic collection of sources, including the Fairlight IIx, a vintage Sequential Circuits TOM drum machine, dual TAU 20-stage phasers, a boutique Frequency Shifter, an Equinox EQ Phaser and classic 90’s-era Turbosynth sound design software. Also included are a selection of heavily processed acoustic instruments, such as Chapman Stick and human voice.

www.synthtopia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Design#Design Software#Digital#Fairlight#Sequential Circuits#Program Bank#The Pro 3 Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

10 easy and practical tips for getting a great live guitar sound

BACK TO LIVE: As we hit the middle of 2021, guitarists around the world will be making plans for a post-pandemic return to live performance. Many others will be preparing to play their first gigs after learning to play the instrument during the various lockdown periods. If you fit into...
Carsreverb.com

Fender Unveils New Guitars, Amps Ahead of SNAMM 2021

After a year of virtual shows, NAMM is again returning to the standard in-person gathering for the summer convention later this month. As with the previous Summer NAMMs, the convention is being held in Nashville, on July 15 and 16, and now that we're mere days away, the gear announcements are rolling in.
ComputersSynthtopia

Bitwig Studio 4 Now Available With Apple Silicon Support, New Operators & More

Bitwig has announced that Bitwig Studio 4 – a major update to their flagship digital audio workstation – is now available. Bitwig Studio 4 introduces comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger; a new set of Operators, for changing the chance, recurrence, and more of any note or audio event; Random Spread for any expression point (like per-note pitch, or audio panning); and Native Apple Silicon support on Mac, even allowing Intel and ARM plug-ins to work side-by-side.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Arturia Updates V Collection With Microtuning Support & More

NKS ready – Every title in V Collection is now ready for Native Kontrol Standard implementation. OB-Xa V – updated with detailed analog voice dispersion, improved envelope behavior, VCO sync and more. Analog Lab V accessibility – their all-in-one keyboard anthology has been updated with text-to-speech functionality, providing real-time audio...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Nektar Technology Impact GXP MIDI Controller Keyboards

Nektar Technology shared this preview to their Impact GXP MIDI controller series, a new line of controllers with dynamic semi-weighted keyboards, performance features and Nektar DAW integration for 11 major DAWs. Here’s what they have to say about them:. “At the core is a newly designed and carefully balanced velocity-...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Roland Fantom v2.5 Adds Ableton Live Integration & More

Roland has announced a free update for owners of the Fantom 6, 7, and 8 synthesizers. Fantom Version 2.5 adds classic organ sound and playability with Roland’s Virtual ToneWheel engine, plus extended DAW control with integrated support for Ableton Live music production software. Fantom’s new Virtual ToneWheel engine emulates the...
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

5 Essential Tips For Recording Acoustic Guitar

Our friends over at Audient have published a fantastic guide to recording Acoustic guitar that we just wanted to share with you. Recording acoustic guitar might seem like an intimidating task, as is any acoustic instrument, but with these 5 tips, you’ll be up and running in no time. For this article, we’ve chosen the most common methods to get the best acoustic guitar sound possible.
Technologymixonline.com

RødeCaster Pro Update Rolls Out

New York, NY (July 9, 2021)—Røde has updated its RødeCaster Pro mixer with a new firmware update. Version 2.1.2 gives users access to MIDI control for syncing the RødeCaster Pro with DAWs and streaming software, new sound pad modes, nine language options and more. Intended primarily for podcasting and livestreaming,...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Download Premiere Pro: Get Premiere Pro for free or with Creative Cloud

Want to download Premiere Pro but not sure where to start? This guide sums up everything you need to know about how to download Premiere Pro for free (to try it out), and how to take the leap into a Creative Cloud subscription. This can be a standalone subscription for the one app or you can go for Adobe's whole range of apps. Whichever you want, we'll talk you through what to do. As a bonus, we've included a mountain of tips and tricks to help you to elevate your use of the software.
Musicguitar.com

Guitar Recording FAQ: How to capture the sound of the amp in the room

How can I make the electric guitar sounds I’m recording sound more like the amp in the room?. This question touches on one of the fundamental issues of recording. Almost every musician will have experienced some degree of shock when first hearing themselves played back through monitor speakers because it never quite sounds as we imagine.
Softwaremartechseries.com

BEE Launches New Updates to BEE Pro to Further its Mission to Democratize Content Design

The most recent product updates focus on helping individuals and business teams collaborate more efficiently while saving time. BEE, a business unit of Growens and premier digital content design platform, recently rolled out a set of product updates enhancing key features for content design flexibility and collaboration that help users save time and operate more efficiently. BEE Pro, the company’s complete design suite for emails and landing pages, used by over 20,000 businesses, now includes new features to help users to create end-to-end digital marketing campaigns.
MusicSynthtopia

Inside Robert Rich’s Soundscape Studio

The Electro-Music Performers Organization (TE-EMPO) hosted a live streaming workshop and discussion with synthesist and ambient music artist Robert Rich last Sunday, and has now shared the video from the event, embedded above. Robert Rich has been making music for over 40 years, creating unique soundworlds of microtonal tunings, DIY...
Electronicsmixonline.com

iZotope Nectar Pro and Ozone Pro Plug-In Updates: Products of the Week

IZotope Ozone ProiZotope has released new versions of its Nectar vocal-processing plug-in and Ozone mastering processor, both of which received enhancements to their AI-powered “Assistants.” The Assistants analyze your track and create a custom preset based on it. The upgrades were made exclusively to the “Pro” versions of the software,...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Update Adds USB Audio Streaming

As part of their 10 year anniversary celebration of their OP-1 synthesizer, Teenage Engineering has released a free update that adds streaming audio over USB. This means you can now sample and record from USB audio, or record to your computer via USB. Here’s what they have to say about...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Kilohearts Bitcrush plugin FREE with any purchase at ADSR Sounds

For the month of July, ADSR Sounds is offering a free copy of the Bitcrush bitcrusher effect plugin by Kilohearts with any purchase in its store. When nostaliga hits, Bitcrush can bring you back to the digital hardware of times past. It simulates the audio being played back using a low quality sampler with limited sample rate and bit depth. Mm, crunchy.
SoftwareSynthtopia

Cherry Audio Intros Memorymode, A Software Emulation Of The Moog Memorymoog

Cherry Audio today introduced Memorymode, a new software synthesizer for Mac & Windows, based on one of the very best-sounding polyphonic analog synthesizers of the 80s – the Moog Memorymoog. Memorymode was modeled upon a vintage Memorymoog that was originally owned by jazz legend Chick Corea. The developers say that...
TechnologyNo Film School

You Can Download These Free 'Tenet' Inspired Sounds from Premiere Cut

Premiere Cut has recreated some of the cinematic sounds and sound effects from Christopher Nolan's Tenet using their Solaris SFX Library. We love cool sounds and music, and we love it even more if they're free. The team at Premiere Cut is helping creators add unique sounds to their project with a free download of sound effects inspired by Tenet.
ComputersSynthtopia

Free Update Brings MPE & More To Ableton Live 11 Lite

Ableton announced today that the latest version of Live 11 Lite is now available. The new version adds MPE support, new and updated devices, more sounds, a higher scene count and more. Key new features include:. MIDI Polyphonic Expression: MPE lets you add bends, slides and pressure for each individual...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

City of Titans is crushing its sound and music design

Although City of Titans is lagging far behind where it should be in development (and release) by now, given that it was Kickstarted in 2013, there are some signs of life in this superhero MMORPG project. Not only is flight coming very soon to the game build, but a lot of work has been poured into the aural landscape of this world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy