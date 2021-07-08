Free Sequential Pro 3 Update Expands Its Sound Palette
Sequential today released a free update to their Pro 3 monophonic synthesizer that adds a set of 32 new wavetables, significantly expanding its sound palette. As a hybrid instrument, the Pro 3 features two VCOs plus a third, digital wavetable oscillator. The new wavetables are derived from an eclectic collection of sources, including the Fairlight IIx, a vintage Sequential Circuits TOM drum machine, dual TAU 20-stage phasers, a boutique Frequency Shifter, an Equinox EQ Phaser and classic 90’s-era Turbosynth sound design software. Also included are a selection of heavily processed acoustic instruments, such as Chapman Stick and human voice.www.synthtopia.com
