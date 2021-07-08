Tim’s Naturals

Six years ago, local massage therapist Tim Lafferty began suffering from arthritis in his hands. A client who owned a skin care company introduced him to the synergistic nature of essential oils and taught him how to mix formulas which sparked a two-year journey towards discovering a remedy for his painful affliction. After dabbling with 20 experimental batches of salve, Lafferty finally landed an optimal combination of essential oils for anti-inflammatory and analgesic pain relief.