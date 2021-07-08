Next Man Up: The secret to Seattle Sounders FC's success

The Seattle Sounders are taking on Minnesota United on Sunday in their second meeting of the season. Here are three matchups to watch:. Ruidíaz feasted on Kallman in the 2021 season-opener to the tune of a brace in a 4-0 romp at Lumen Field. The Loons may be without starting center backs Bakaye Dibassy and Michael Boxall due to injury, which means Ruidíaz should have several opportunities come his way as he looks to reclaim first place in the MLS Golden Boot race. He’s currently tied with the LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with 10 on the season.