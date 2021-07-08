Cancel
Next Man Up: The secret to Seattle Sounders FC's success

By Carlos Funes
soundersfc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Next man up’, a philosophy long adopted by the Seattle Sounders and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, has never been more essential to the team’s success than now. “It's a tradition that started a long time ago – certainly in the USL days,” said coach Schmetzer. “You witness some of those games, it was a good team – we had a bunch of good players that knew how to win games. Then that morphed when Sigi [Schmid] came here and I think we laid a pretty good foundation. Sigi added his abilities, his knowledge to this franchise.”

Cristian Roldan
Alex Roldan
