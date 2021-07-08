Side x Side Podcast: Kelyn Rowe breaks down his goal celebration

This week, we got our first look at the 2021-22 Blue Devils in action. The team held a 5-on-5 scrimmage and then released video of the event. The DBr Podcast crew poured over that video to give you everything you need to know about the newcomers and the returning players. Which freshman has us saying, “he just looks so smooth” and which returnee looks like he’s put on 20 pounds of muscle? After talking about the scrimmage, we reveal an amazing statistic about Duke athletics, something that Duke does better than any other team in the ACC.