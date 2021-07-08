Side x Side Podcast: Kelyn Rowe breaks down his goal celebration
Federal Way’s own Kelyn Rowe lived out a dream on Wednesday night: scoring his first goal as a member of his hometown team in front of hometown fans at Lumen Field. The MLS vet joined the Side x Side podcast crew, and had this to say about his post-goal celebration: “I had no idea what to do. I hadn’t scored in three years. I blacked out, I had no idea what to do… like, what do I do with my hands… I felt bad because I didn’t run to Alex \[Roldan] who’d just given me a peach of a goal. So I was like ‘Oh, no, I should have done something with Alex.’ I lost consciousness.www.soundersfc.com
