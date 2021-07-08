Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Department of Education provides additional information on new law allowing students to repeat grade due to pandemic

FOX43.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pa. Department of Education is providing more information about a new law that will let students repeat a grade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#Covid 19 Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Collegesstate.il.us

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL ANNOUNCES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION WILL DISCHARGE $16 MILLION IN FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS FOR FORMER STUDENTS OF WESTWOOD COLLEGE

Evidence Gathered During Raoul's Lawsuit Against Westwood Informed Decision. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today applauded the U.S. Department of Education for its decision to discharge $16 million in federal student loans for Illinois borrowers who attended Westwood College's criminal justice programs. The department's decision was based on evidence provided by Raoul's office, which confirmed that Westwood misrepresented students' ability to become police officers in Illinois and to transfer credits to other schools.
EducationPosted by
Chalkbeat

Wolf signs law extending some special education services, allowing all students to repeat a year

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation that would allow 21-year-old students with disabilities to receive another year of instruction. The new law, Act 66, also would permit students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to repeat their most recent grade, even if they met the requirements for promotion and don’t have a disability. The decision would be up to their parents, not the school or district.
EducationeSchool Online

Arizona Department of Education Announces Partnership with Discovery Education to Bring Flexible Digital Resources to All Students

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) today launched a new partnership with Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. By strategically using federal relief and recovery dollars, teachers and students across the state will soon receive access to Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform. As students, teachers, and families prepare to return to in-person learning, the Arizona Department of Education and Discovery Education are committed to meeting students where they are to accelerate learning.
Concord, NHconwaydailysun.com

YES! program provides $2 million for students impacted by the pandemic

CONCORD — Yes, Every Student! will be launched by the New Hampshire Department of Education with $2 million of the federal Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund under the CARES Act. The YES! program will support student learning that was negatively impacted by the pandemic. “Student academic performance data coming out of...
EducationeSchool Online

New Hampshire Department of Education Selects Innovative K-12 Platform to Bring High Quality Instructional Materials to All Students, Families and Teachers

CONCORD, NH (July 14, 2021)—The New Hampshire Department of Education (Department) today announced the selection of Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform to support all New Hampshire learning environments with high quality instructional material. Created by a team of education experts at Discovery Education— a worldwide edtech leader supporting learning...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Florida Department of Education Adopts New Education Standards

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) adopted new education standards regarding how topics like Holocaust Education, Civics and Government, Character Education, and Substance Abuse Prevention, will be taught in schools. Governor DeSantis praised the new standards by saying, “The standards adopted today will ensure that every student has the skills...
EducationWVNews

U.S. Department of Education implements changes to grant program for teachers, students

WASHINGTON (WV News) — This July, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to a program that benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. The Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, or TEACH Grant Program, is the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits instructors working in high-need fields and underserved schools by providing grants of up to $4,000 each year to students completing or planning to complete coursework needed to begin a teaching career.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept. of Health and Maryland State Dept of Education announce Request for Applications to facilitate COVID-19 testing for 2021-2022 school year

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced aRequest For Applications(RFA) from MarylandK-12 public and non-public schoolsto receive funding to facilitate COVID-19screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 school year. The funding has been made available through the Centers for Disease Control...
Politicsmtwp.net

Act 66 law permits students to repeat a grade in 2021-2022

Pennsylvania Act 66, signed into law on June 30, 2021, permits students who were enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year to repeat their grade level to make up for lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade. Act 66 stipulates that parents/guardians and students 18 or older have until July 15, 2021, to request that they or their child repeat a grade for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information and an application to apply please click here to visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy