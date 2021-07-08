Department of Education provides additional information on new law allowing students to repeat grade due to pandemic

Pennsylvania Act 66, signed into law on June 30, 2021, permits students who were enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year to repeat their grade level to make up for lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade. Act 66 stipulates that parents/guardians and students 18 or older have until July 15, 2021, to request that they or their child repeat a grade for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information and an application to apply please click here to visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
