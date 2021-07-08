Will the 2022 Recruiting Class Be Penn State Football’s Best Yet Under James Franklin?

With 18 commitments — including six in the first six days of July — Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247 Sports. The Nittany Lions’ most recent pickup was four-star running back Nicholas Singleton out of Governor Mifflin High School near Reading. Singleton is rated the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania and gives Penn State commitments from five of the commonwealth’s top eight prospects.