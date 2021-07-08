Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Will the 2022 Recruiting Class Be Penn State Football’s Best Yet Under James Franklin?

By StateCollege.com Staff
State College
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 18 commitments — including six in the first six days of July — Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247 Sports. The Nittany Lions’ most recent pickup was four-star running back Nicholas Singleton out of Governor Mifflin High School near Reading. Singleton is rated the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania and gives Penn State commitments from five of the commonwealth’s top eight prospects.

www.statecollege.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Penn, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nittany Lions#American Football#Penn State Football#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy