MLB.com recently published a piece covering one trade every first place team should make. The New York Mets are in first place so I thought I would check it out. The trade proposed in the article comes from David Adler. He’s clearly not the guy on Twitter with no avatar that pitches the most preposterous Mets-friendly trade ideas. A total of five names swap uniforms. And although Adler believes it’s the Twins that turn down the deal, I have a feeling 99% of Mets fans would do the same.